Barrera’s sacrifice fly leads Harrisburg over Akron in 10 innings

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Michael A. Taylor scored on an error and Dante Bichette scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 6-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday. With the victory, the Senators swept the three-game series.

Taylor scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and then stole third.

In the bottom of the inning, Akron scored on a double by Ernie Clement that brought home Nellie Rodriguez. However, the rally ended when Greg Holland got Oscar Gonzalez to ground out to end the game.

Reliever Holland (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and one hit over two innings. Ben Krauth (1-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out one in the Eastern League game.

Taylor homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Andrew Stevenson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

For the RubberDucks, Nolan Jones homered and doubled, driving home two runs.