Gomez hits walk-off single in 11th, AZL Angels beats AZL Reds 5-4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Gomez hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the AZL Angels topped the AZL Reds 5-4 on Wednesday.

William Rivera scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After AZL Reds' Rafael Franco scored on an error in the top of the 10th, AZL Angels tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Erik Rivera hit an RBI single, driving in Trent Deveaux.

Reliever Andrew Bash (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win. Ariel Mojica (1-5) went two innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Jose Reyes was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs in the win.

Stranding 16 men on base, the AZL Reds did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jose Acosta reached base three times for the AZL Reds.