Evans’ homer leads Iowa to 5-1 win over San Antonio

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Phillip Evans hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 5-1 win over the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday.

The home run by Evans gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Cubs later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a single by Trent Giambrone that scored Donnie Dewees.

Alex Wilson (5-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zack Brown (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tyler Austin singled three times for the Missions.