Maggi’s walk leads Rochester to 4-1 win over Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Drew Maggi drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

The walk by Maggi started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 1-1. Later in the inning, Rochester took the lead when Ronald Torreyes scored on a passed ball and then added to it when Wilin Rosario hit a two-run single.

In the top of the second, Buffalo grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Patrick Kivlehan.

Jorge Alcala (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ty Tice (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.