Santos helps to shut out Kingsport, Danville wins 9-0

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Lisandro Santos and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Danville Braves defeated the Kingsport Mets 9-0 on Tuesday.

Santos (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Jordany Ventura (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Danville extended its lead when Charles Reyes scored on a wild pitch and Cody Milligan scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Braves later added four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Willie Carter doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

The Mets were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.