Vargas’ single leads DSL Indians to 7-2 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Adalberto Vargas hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Indians to a 7-2 win over the DSL Rangers1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The DSL Rangers1 saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The single by Vargas, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Skeiling Rodriguez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Indians later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Junior Sanquintin hit an RBI single and Angel Martinez hit an RBI double, while Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Hugo Villalobos (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while DSL Rangers1 starter Martin Buitimea (5-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rangers1 is 6-3 against DSL Indians this season.