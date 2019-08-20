Cumana’s single leads DSL Marlins to 9-1 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Arquimedes Cumana hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 9-1 win over the DSL Athletics in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The single by Cumana started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Marlins a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Yoelvis Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk and Richard Roman and Isaac De Leon scored on a fielder's choice.

The DSL Marlins later scored four runs in the sixth to put the game away.

Roman homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for DSL Marlins.

DSL Marlins right-hander Delvis Alegre (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Stiven Montilla (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

DSL Marlins improved to 6-3 against DSL Athletics this season.