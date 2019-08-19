Valdez, McCormick carry Round Rock to 5-4 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Chas McCormick homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Framber Valdez allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-4 on Monday.

Valdez (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing four runs.

Memphis cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth after Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run.

Round Rock answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. McCormick and Abraham Toro hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Redbirds saw their comeback attempt come up short after Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to cut the Round Rock lead to 5-4.

Genesis Cabrera (4-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

For the Redbirds, Dylan Carlson singled three times, scoring two runs.