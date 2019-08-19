Seitz’s double leads Staten Island to 4-3 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jerry Seitz hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Monday. The Yankees swept the three-game series with the win.

The double by Seitz capped a three-run inning and gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead after Matt Pita hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Wellington Diaz (3-4) got the win in relief while Eleardo Cabrera (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Renegades failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Mason Mallard tripled and singled three times for the Renegades.