Dilone’s single leads DSL Braves to 3-1 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Jose Dilone hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the DSL Braves to a 3-1 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Monday.

The single by Dilone, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Braves a 1-0 lead before Gianfranco Pena hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After DSL Braves added a run in the seventh on a single by Francisco Floyd, the DSL Red Sox1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nelfy Abreu scored on a forceout.

Shairon Bennett (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Nixson Munoz (4-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.