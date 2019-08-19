Other Sports
Cepeda, Seijas fuel 5-1 DSL Royals1 win over DSL Rays1
, (AP) -- Rothaikeg Seijas hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Luis Cepeda allowed just two hits over six innings as the DSL Royals1 defeated the DSL Rays1 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.
The home run by Seijas scored Edgar Martinez and Jean Carvajal and was the game's last scoring play.
Cepeda (5-3) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to get the win.
Endry Manrique (2-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.
With the win, DSL Royals1 improved to 6-2 against DSL Rays1 this season.
Comments