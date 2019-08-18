Santos hits walk-off single in eighth, Pulaski beats Johnson City 7-6

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Luis Santos hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Roberto Chirinos scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a walk by Jake Farrell.

One batter earlier, Farrell drew a walk, scoring Chad Bell to tie the game 6-6.

The Yankees scored one run in the seventh before Johnson City answered in the next half-inning when William Jimenez scored on an error to take a 6-5 lead.

Kenlly Montas (1-1) got the win in relief while Blake Drake (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Jhon Torres homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Cardinals.