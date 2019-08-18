Ruiz’s single leads Fort Wayne to 4-2 win over Bowling Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Agustin Ruiz hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 4-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday.

The single by Ruiz, part of a two-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 3-2 lead before Ethan Skender hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Hot Rods tied the game 2-2 when Ruben Cardenas scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth.

Austin Smith (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nathan Witt (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Hot Rods failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Cardenas doubled and singled twice for the Hot Rods.