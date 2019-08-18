Reichenborn leads GCL Cardinals over GCL Nationals 6-2

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Reichenborn homered and had two hits as the GCL Cardinals defeated the GCL Nationals 6-2 on Sunday.

Up 1-0 in the third, GCL Cardinals extended its lead when Reichenborn hit a solo home run.

After GCL Cardinals added a run in the fourth on a single by Jean Selmo, the GCL Nationals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Viandel Pena scored on a groundout.

The GCL Cardinals later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Freddy De Jesus and Yowelfy Rosario both drove in a run, while De Jesus hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pablo Gomez in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Tena (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while GCL Nationals starter Felix Taveras (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Despite the loss, GCL Nationals is 8-4 against GCL Cardinals this season.