Gray hits walk-off homer, Rocky Mountain beats Ogden 7-6
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Joe Gray hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Ogden Raptors 7-6 on Saturday.
The Vibes scored one run in the eighth before Ogden answered with two in the next half-inning to tie the game 6-6.
Gray homered and singled in the win.
Dylan Prohoroff (1-1) got the win in relief while Corey Merrill (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Raptors, Cesar Mendoza singled three times, scoring two runs. Jorbit Vivas homered and singled, driving home three runs.
