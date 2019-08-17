Andrews, Banfield lift Clinton over Kane County 4-2

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Will Banfield tripled and singled, and Tanner Andrews allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Kane County Cougars 4-2 on Saturday.

Andrews (6-4) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to get the win.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Kane County took the lead when Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI single and Tra Holmes scored on a groundout.

The LumberKings took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. J.D. Osborne hit an RBI single and Banfield hit an RBI triple en route to the one-run lead.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the ninth when Samuel Castro scored on a forceout.

Kenny Hernandez (6-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.