Haley’s homer leads Montgomery to 8-7 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to an 8-7 win over the Jackson Generals on Saturday.

The home run by Haley capped a four-run inning and tied the game 4-4 after Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Generals extended the lead in the bottom of the frame when Pavin Smith hit an RBI triple and then scored on an error.

The Biscuits later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including an error that scored Carl Chester.

Montgomery starter Jason Garcia (7-0) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josh Green (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.

Smith tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Generals.