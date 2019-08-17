Kirk hits walk-off homer, Dunedin beats Tampa 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Alejandro Kirk hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Tampa Tarpons 5-3 on Saturday.

After Tampa scored three runs in the first inning, Dunedin tied the game 3-3 on a solo home run by Ryan Noda in the third inning.

Reliever Jackson Rees (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Anderson Severino (2-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Oswaldo Cabrera homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Tarpons.