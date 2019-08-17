Flores hits walk-off single, Aguascalientes beats Laguna 5-4

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Danry Vasquez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Richy Pedroza.

Niuman Romero hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Algodoneros a 1-0 lead. The Rieleros came back to take a 3-1 lead in the first inning when Michael Wing hit a three-run home run.

Laguna regained the lead 4-3 after it scored three runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by David Miranda.

Aguascalientes tied the game 4-4 in the fourth when Vasquez hit a solo home run.

Reliever Anthony Carter (11-5) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. Roman Pena (2-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two in the Mexican League game.

Vasquez homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs in the win. Flores doubled and singled.

Aguascalientes improved to 5-2 against Laguna this season.