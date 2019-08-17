Lance, Quintana carry Connecticut to 3-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nick Quintana doubled and singled, and Carson Lance hurled six scoreless innings as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Lowell Spinners 3-1 on Saturday.

Lance (4-3) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

After six scoreless innings, Connecticut got on the board in the top of the seventh when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an RBI double by Moises Nunez.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lowell saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gilberto Jimenez scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

Yasel Santana (1-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 4-2 against Connecticut this season.