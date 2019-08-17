Other Sports
Langhorne’s single leads Florida to 3-2 win over Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Brett Langhorne hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 3-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Jordan Rodgers scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
The Fire Frogs tied the game 2-2 when Jefrey Ramos hit an RBI single, driving in Kevin Josephina in the sixth.
Starter Freddy Tarnok (3-7) got the win while Zach Warren (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.
Simon Muzziotti reached base three times for the Threshers.
Comments