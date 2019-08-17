O’Neill, Rodriguez lead the way for GCL Mets

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt O'Neill doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs as the GCL Mets topped the GCL Nationals 7-4 on Saturday.

Endy Rodriguez tripled and doubled with a run and an RBI for GCL Mets.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, GCL Mets added to its lead when Warren Saunders scored on an error and Cesar Berbesi hit an RBI triple.

GCL Nationals answered in the next half-inning when Jeremy De La Rosa scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

Joshua Cornielly (3-2) got the win in relief while GCL Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.