Perez hits walk-off homer in 11th, Everett beats Tri-City 8-5

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Robert Perez hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th inning, as the Everett AquaSox topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-5 on Friday.

After Tri-City's Jordy Barley scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th, Everett tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Utah Jones hit an RBI single, driving in Kevin Santa.

Perez homered and singled twice, driving home four runs in the win.

Travis Kuhn (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Deacon Medders (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.