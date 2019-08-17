Diaz leads Midland to 8-0 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Edwin Diaz hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-0 on Friday. The Hooks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Diaz hit a grand slam in the third inning off Forrest Whitley and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Erasmo Pinales.

Midland starter James Naile (7-7) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Whitley (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Hooks were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.