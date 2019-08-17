Ravelo, Bader lead Memphis to 8-2 win over Iowa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Harrison Bader had two hits and scored two runs as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Iowa Cubs 8-2 on Friday.

The single by Ravelo scored Edmundo Sosa and Bader to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

The Redbirds later added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Andrew Knizner hit a three-run home run, while Justin Williams hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Memphis starter Jake Woodford (8-7) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tyson Miller (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.