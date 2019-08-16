Wenson’s homer leads Burlington to 4-3 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Harrison Wenson hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

The home run by Wenson scored Adrian Rondon and Francisco Del Valle to give the Bees a 3-1 lead.

After Burlington added a run in the third on a double by Jordyn Adams, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Evan Edwards and Davis Bradshaw hit RBI singles.

Burlington starter Clayton Chatham (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Josh Roberson (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.