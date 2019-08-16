Fletcher’s homer leads Kane County to 4-3 win over Peoria

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 4-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

The home run by Fletcher, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Zack Shannon hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Peoria scored three runs, including a single by Imeldo Diaz that scored Josh Shaw. Kane County answered in the bottom of the inning when Joey Rose hit an RBI double, driving in Fletcher.

Kane County starter Luis Frias (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (4-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Chiefs, Diaz singled three times.