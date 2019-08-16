Yanqui’s single leads Visalia to 7-5 win over San Jose

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Thursday.

The single by Yanqui scored Luis Alejandro Basabe and Jose Herrera to give the Rawhide a 4-1 lead.

The Rawhide later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Alek Thomas scored on an error and Yanqui hit a two-run double to secure the victory.

San Jose saw its comeback attempt come up short after Diego Rincones drew a bases-loaded walk and David Villar hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the Visalia lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (5-6) got the win while Jose Marte (3-7) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Manuel Geraldo homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Giants. Courtney Hawkins homered and doubled.

With the win, Visalia improved to 17-8 against San Jose this season.