Kloffenstein leads Vancouver to 1-0 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Adam Kloffenstein allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Vancouver Canadians over the Spokane Indians in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Kloffenstein (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Cameron Eden stole second and then scored on a single by Dominic Abbadessa.

Joshua Javier (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Indians were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.