Mapes, Stevenson spur Harrisburg to 12-1 win over Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson had five hits and scored two runs, and Tyler Mapes allowed just four hits over six innings as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Altoona Curve 12-1 on Thursday.

Mapes (6-6) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Harrisburg had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the second inning and five in the third.

In the second, David Masters hit an RBI double and Mapes hit an RBI single, while Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run single in the third.

Cody Bolton (2-3) went one inning, allowing five runs and five hits while walking one in the Eastern League game.