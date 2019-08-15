Molina, Vasquez lead Aguascalientes to 5-1 win over Leon

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Nestor Molina tossed a three-hit complete game and Danry Vasquez homered and had two hits, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Bravos de Leon 5-1 on Thursday.

Molina (5-12) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked one while allowing one run.

Aguascalientes started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Vasquez scored on a single by Julian Castro.

The Rieleros later added two runs in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Vasquez and Marc Flores hit solo home runs, while Eliezer Ortiz and Jorge Gonzalez hit RBI singles in the sixth.

Walter Silva (5-6) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked two.