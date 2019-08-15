Manning leads Erie to 1-0 win over Reading

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Manning allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 1-0 win on Thursday. With the victory, the SeaWolves swept the three-game series.

Manning (11-4) struck out three to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Derek Hill stole second, went to third on a flyout by Isaac Paredes, and then scored on a single by Jose Azocar.

Colton Eastman (1-1) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Fightin Phils were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

With the win, Erie improved to 6-3 against Reading this season.