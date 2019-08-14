Kirilloff, Larnach lead the way for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Kirilloff homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-7 on Wednesday.

Trevor Larnach singled three times with a run and an RBI for Pensacola.

Down 1-0, the Blue Wahoos took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Kirilloff hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Blue Wahoos later tacked on five runs in the sixth, including a single by Kirilloff that scored Joe Cronin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chattanooga saw its comeback attempt come up short after Samir Duenez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help cut the Pensacola lead to 9-7.

Pensacola left-hander Bryan Sammons (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Packy Naughton (6-9) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Lookouts, Stuart Fairchild homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Duenez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.