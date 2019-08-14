Espinal hits walk-off single in 11th, Buffalo beats Toledo 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Santiago Espinal hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 on Wednesday.

Jonathan Davis scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Espinal.

After Toledo's Kade Scivicque hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th, Buffalo tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Alford hit an RBI single, driving in Michael De La Cruz.

Buffalo starter T.J. Zeuch went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking two. Jason Adam (1-3) got the win in relief while Eduardo Jimenez (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

The Mud Hens failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.