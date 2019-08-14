Read hits walk-off double, Fresno beats Memphis 8-7

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Raudy Read had a walk-off double, as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Memphis Redbirds 8-7 on Tuesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Grizzlies and a four-game winning streak for the Redbirds.

Carter Kieboom scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a hit batsman.

The Redbirds tied the game 7-7 in the top of the eighth when Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run single.

Read was a triple short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Dakota Bacus (5-5) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Chasen Shreve (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

John Nogowski singled twice, driving home two runs for the Redbirds.