Rodriguez leads Quintana Roo to 16-7 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 16-7 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the third inning off Irwin Delgado and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Juan Lopez. Brian Hernandez homered, tripled and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win.

Starter Javier Solano (9-6) got the win while Erick Casillas (5-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.