Carmona, Rutschman lift Aberdeen over Vermont 7-2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jean Carmona singled three times, scoring two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 7-2 on Tuesday. The IronBirds swept the three-game series with the win.

Adley Rutschman doubled and singled with two RBIs for Aberdeen.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Aberdeen added to its lead when Rutschman hit a two-run single.

Vermont answered in the bottom of the inning when Kevin Richards hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Logan Davidson to cut the deficit to three.

The IronBirds later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Maverick Handley scored on a wild pitch, while Kyle Stowers hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Aberdeen right-hander Houston Roth (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jack Cushing (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Lawrence Butler homered and doubled for the Lake Monsters.