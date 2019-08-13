Wilkins hits walk-off single in eighth, Florida beats Bradenton 2-1

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Wilkins hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jordan Rodgers scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Brett Langhorne and then went to third on a single by Riley Delgado.

One batter earlier, Delgado singled, scoring Garrison Schwartz to tie the game 1-1.

The Marauders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Travis Swaggerty hit an RBI single, bringing home Daniel Amaral.

Caleb Dirks (2-0) got the win in relief while Joe Jacques (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.