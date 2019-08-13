Santos hits walk-off single, DSL Rays1 beats DSL Red Sox1 4-3

, (AP) -- Bryan Santos hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Rays1 topped the DSL Red Sox1 4-3 on Tuesday.

The DSL Red Sox1 took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Albert Feliz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Nelfy Abreu as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Argenis Liriano (6-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked three. Isaias Ozoria (1-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Alejandro Pie tripled and singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.