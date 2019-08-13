Roman’s homer leads DSL Marlins to 5-3 win over DSL Braves

, (AP) -- Richard Roman hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 5-3 win over the DSL Braves on Tuesday.

The home run by Roman scored Cristhian Rodriguez and Isaac De Leon and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, DSL Braves put up three runs, including an RBI single by Jeremy Celedonio. DSL Marlins answered in the bottom of the inning when Jhonny Melenciano scored on a forceout and Jandel Paulino scored on an error.

Yoilan Quinonez (5-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while DSL Braves starter Osiris Sierra (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Wilmer Smith singled three times for the DSL Braves.