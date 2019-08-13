Sena scores winning run in 10th, DSL Orioles2 beats DSL Nationals 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Kevin Infante was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with one out in the 10th inning, giving the DSL Orioles2 a 7-6 victory over the DSL Nationals on Tuesday.

Luis Sena scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on an error.

The DSL Nationals took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Angel Geraldo hit an RBI single, driving in Yoander Rivero.

Claudio Galva (5-4) got the win in relief while Michael Francisco (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Orioles2 improved to 5-2 against DSL Nationals this season.