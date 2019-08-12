Skender’s run leads Fort Wayne to 3-1 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender scored on a double play in the fifth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 3-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Monday.

The double play capped a two-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 2-1 lead after Juan Fernandez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the eighth when Michael Curry hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler Benson.

Starter Edwuin Bencomo (1-0) got the win while Fauris Guerrero (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Slaughter doubled and singled twice for the Cubs.