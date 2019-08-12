Charlotte beats Daytona 3-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Izzy Wilson scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 3-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Monday.

Wilson scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Zach Rutherford and then went to third on a single by Rutherford.

Ronaldo Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Moises Gomez hit a solo home run in the second to give the Stone Crabs a 2-0 lead. The Tortugas tied it up with runs in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Alejo Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lorenzo Cedrola, while Jose Garcia hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Chandler Raiden (6-3) got the win in relief while Connor Bennett (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.