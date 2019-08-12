Bautista’s double leads DSL Brewers to 10-9 win over DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Erys Bautista hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the DSL Brewers to a 10-9 win over the DSL Tigers1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The double by Bautista came in the midst of an eight-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, DSL Brewers took the lead when Alejandro Marte hit a three-run home run.

The DSL Brewers later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Jhonnys Cabrera hit an RBI single and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

DSL Tigers1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yoan Bravo and Jose Rodriguez scored on an error in the fifth inning and Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the seventh to cut the DSL Brewers lead to 10-9.

Alis Atagua (2-1) got the win in relief while Johan Lopez (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the DSL Tigers1.

With the win, DSL Brewers improved to 6-3 against DSL Tigers1 this season.