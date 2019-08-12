Johnson’s double leads DSL Rays2 to 3-1 win over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Dahiandy Johnson hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rays2 to a 3-1 win over the DSL Red Sox2 on Monday.

The double by Johnson, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Rays2 a 2-1 lead before Roimer Bolivar scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, DSL Red Sox2 grabbed the lead on a triple by Bryan Gonzalez that scored Axel James. DSL Rays2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Yonathan Pierre hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Daury Del Rosario.

Starter Igor Kimura (1-2) got the win while Jose Ramirez (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Rays2 improved to 8-1 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.