Jones scores winning run in 12th, AZL Athletics Green beats AZL Brewers Blue 5-4 in walk-off finish

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Gavin Jones scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 12th inning, as the AZL Athletics Green topped the AZL Brewers Blue 5-4 on Monday.

Jones scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a single by Jose Bonilla and then went to third on a single by Bonilla.

After AZL Brewers Blue's Danny Casals scored on an error in the top of the 10th, AZL Athletics Green tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Bonilla hit an RBI double, bringing home Jones.

Reliever Manuel Manzanillo (1-3) went one scoreless inning, striking out three to pick up the win. Jeyner Baez (0-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the Arizona League game.