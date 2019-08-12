Perez’s run leads Visalia to 11-10 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to an 11-10 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Sunday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Rawhide an 11-10 lead after Alex King hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

Breckin Williams (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tommy Doyle (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Lancaster got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits. Casey Golden homered and singled twice, driving in four runs.

Visalia improved to 9-4 against Lancaster this season.