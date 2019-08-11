Nova’s single leads AZL Indians Blue to 3-2 win over AZL Cubs 1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Nova hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 3-2 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Monday.

Ulysses Cantu scored on the play to give the AZL Indians Blue a 1-0 lead after he hit a double with two outs.

After AZL Indians Blue added a run in the fourth on a home run by Cristopher Cespedes, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Carlos Pacheco hit a solo home run.

The AZL Indians Blue tacked on another run in the fifth when Pedro Alfonseca hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jesus Maestre.

AZL Cubs 1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ethan Hearn hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Reynolds in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Indians Blue lead to 3-2.

Daritzon Feliz (4-3) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Luis Rodriguez (2-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.