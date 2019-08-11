Bagley withdraws from consideration for US World Cup team

Team White forward Marvin Bagley III (38) goes up to shoot under pressure from Team Blue center Myles Turner (56) during the first quarter of the United States men's basketball team's scrimmage in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Erik Verduzco

Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III has told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup.

Bagley's decision was revealed Sunday, two days before he was to report to El Segundo, California for the second week of training camp. Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes the U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots.

The New York Times first reported Bagley's decision to withdraw.

Bagley was on the select team — younger NBA players brought in to compete against national-team candidates — last week in Las Vegas, and earned a promotion to the national team Friday night following USA Basketball's intrasquad scrimmage.

Sacramento still has two players left as World Cup roster candidates, with Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox headed to camp this week. Boston has four — Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Milwaukee's Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton remain candidates, along with Brooklyn's Joe Harris, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Denver's Mason Pluelee, Houston's P.J. Tucker, Indiana's Myles Turner and San Antonio's Derrick White.

Lowry (thumb surgery) and Smart (calf strain) are both dealing with injuries, with clarity on their situations expected to come early this week. The Americans will practice at the Lakers' facility Tuesday through Thursday, then face Spain in Anaheim, California on Friday night.