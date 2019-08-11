Avelino hits walk-off single, Sacramento beats Nashville 3-2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Nashville Sounds 3-2 on Sunday.

Mauricio Dubon scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The River Cats tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Jaylin Davis hit an RBI double, scoring Mike Gerber.

Reliever Fernando Abad (2-3) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Phillips Valdez (1-7) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.